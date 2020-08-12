Charlotte Public School students protest in favor of in-person classes

The board of education of Charlotte Public Schools is meeting today to discuss what the future of classes will look like this fall.

This after parents and teachers raised concerns about in person classes. In anticipation of any decision today about a dozen students gathered in front of the administrative offices to ask school officials to keep them in mind and share why they think in person classes should remain an option.

Students tell 6 News they are concerned about the lack of social interaction they’ll have if in person classes get cancelled. They say having to take classes online last semester took a toll on their mental health and want school officials to keep their perspective in mind.

Maryjo Gill is an upcoming senior at Charlotte Public High School, and says she organized this sit-in protest to ask school officials to keep their perspective in mind. Gill says she respects her teachers opinions, but thinks with the right protocols schools can still be safe.

“I love our teachers 100 percent and none of that was supposed to be negative to any of them,” Gil said.

Aubrey Brooch, said she wanted to participate in the protest because she thinks having in-person instruction is important for students mental health.

‘”School is a big social environment as much as learning because you see people and you talk to them and I know a lot of friends and myself when it happened we went on a very large social decline and it was very hard on us and our mental health,” Brooch said.