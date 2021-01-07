DC Chief of Police on riot at Capitol: “Unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement”

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The United States Capitol Police officers and other DC law enforcement officials responded to the riots that happened at the U.S. Capitol building.

Steven Sund, the Chief of Police summarized what transpired at the steps outside of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and said: “The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.”

Officer Sund summarized the events of what occurred:

“These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes discharged chemical irritants,” Sund said, “and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.”

Sund described the scene as protesters forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of congress were finding shelter. Also, he released the name of the woman who died.

“A sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female,” Sund stated, “medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Ashli Babbitt.”

Sund states according to the USCP’s Policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers are suspended and is under investigation.

“As these other violent events were unfolding across the Capitol Complex, the USCP officers were simultaneously responding to a report of a pipe bomb in the 300 block of First Street, SE, and a second pipe bomb in the 400 block of Canal Street, SE.” Sund expressed, “a suspicious vehicle was also identified in the 300 block of First Street, SE, at this time.”

The statement discusses how the suspicious car was investigated by the FBI, USCP, and ATF. Plus, how the USCP arrested the car’s owner along with 13 additional suspects, for unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol.

The USCP is continuing to review surveillance video and open-source material to identify others who could be subject to criminal charges.

“The Department is grateful for the assistance provided today by more than 18 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard” Sund stated, “more than 50 USCP and MPD sustained injuries during today’s attack on the Capitol. “