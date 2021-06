KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A child died after he was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday.

A 9-year-old boy was shot around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Street and James Street.

He died at the hospital, a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation and there are currently officers are on scene.

News 8 has a crew on scene. We will provide more details as we learn more about the situation.