China reports no new confirmed coronavirus cases for first time

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020, photo, a woman holding a child walks away from the expressway gate at the border of Wuhan city in central China’s Hubei province. Millions of Chinese workers are streaming back to factories, shops and offices but many still face anti-coronavirus controls that add to their financial losses and aggravation. In Wuhan police require a health check and documents from employers for returning workers. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

China, where the coronavirus pandemic began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time since it began announcing infections in January. China on Saturday also reported no new deaths, and only two suspected cases in 24 hours.

That added to evidence that the country has largely overcome the epidemic that began in its central industrial city of Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said 79 patients were still being treated as of Friday. Some 376 others are in isolation and being monitored as either suspected cases or for testing positive without showing symptoms.

This article is adapted from CBS News.