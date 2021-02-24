Chinese spacecraft enters orbit around Mars

FILE – This file image made available by the China National Space Administration on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, shows the Tianwen-1 probe en route to Mars. China said on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary parking orbit around Mars in anticipation of landing a rover on the red planet in the coming months. (CNSA via AP, File)

MARS (WLNS) – Chinese government officials say the country’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered a temporary orbit around the Red Planet.

The announcement comes just days after the U.S. rover Perseverance and its small drone helicopter Ingenuity landed on the Martian surface. Their mission is to search for signs of ancient life on Mars.

Tianwen-1 is in a so-called “parking orbit” around Mars, preparing to deploy its own rover to the surface in about three months. If it is successful, China will become the second country to land a rover on Mars. The rover would look for evidence of underground water and also search for signs of ancient life.

Missions to the fourth planet are notoriously difficult, with 60% ending in failure. Earlier this month, a probe from the United Arab Emirates entered orbit around Mars, making the UAE just the fifth country to successfully reach the planet.