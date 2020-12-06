Christmas tree sales up during COVID-19 pandemic

A file photo of the presentation of a former official White House Christmas Tree to first lady Melania Trump. (Photo provided courtesy of Melania Trump via Twitter)

NEW YORK (CBS) — The pandemic has changed almost every aspect of life, which has many people leaning on old traditions, for a sense of normalcy.

“people are cooped up in their houses, they’re looking for something to do.” Said Bill Exley, Owner.

More people are getting into the holiday spirit, which is leading to a boost in business for Christmas tree farmers.

“We knew people were going to come out, we knew we were going to be busy but didn’t know it was going to be this much of an increase.” Said Randy Motley, Owner.

In one survey 21% of people said they were more likely to buy a real Christmas tree this year after having an artificial one last year, or no tree at all.

There’s been scattered tree shortages in recent years, because of the economy, fires and droughts.

Sellers have some concern about supplies, but right now most are well stocked, giving the Myers family plenty of options.

“This year’s Christmas tree, this year’s been a rough year and you are going to bring us straight to Christmas.” Said Dakota Myers, Tree shopper.