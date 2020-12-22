Chrysler delays reopening Indiana plant due to pandemic

KOKOMO, Indiana (WLNS) – Fiat Chrysler announced today that it will delay the reopening of a shuttered plant in Kokomo, Indiana.

The company announced back in March that it would invest $400 million dollars to convert a transmission factory to begin producing engines. Chrysler expected to open that new facility in the first quarter of next year, claiming it would retain or create 1,200 jobs in the area.

However, a company spokeswoman says those plans have been delayed due to the pandemic, including an 8-week shutdown at Chrysler earlier this year.