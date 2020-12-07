City of East Lansing offering extra holiday recycling days

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Going green is going to get a bit easier in East Lansing. Starting Monday, Dec. 7 is the start of extra holiday recycling days.

The city’s Department of Public Works will be offering extra recycling days and Christmas tree recycling at no cost. On Mondays, people are encouraged to have their bins by the road before 7:30 a.m. to make sure the bins are seen and emptied.

Starting on Jan. 15 there will be several drop-off sites where you can take your live-cut Christmas tree.