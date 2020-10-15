City of Lansing announces Halloween Day activities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today Mayor Andy Schor today announced that official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing are on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued guidance on how to safety celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the City of Lansing will host a number of events with proper safety precautions in place for those who may not feel comfortable participating in traditional trick-or-treating activities.

Those Activities include:

Drive-Thru Halloween Join the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department for Drive-Thru Halloween and trick-or-treating. Approximately 40 vendors will be set up along the driving route giving out candy and other resources. Blue Cross Blue Shield will be on-site to provide free flu shots. Details will be posted at www.lansingmi.gov/parks. 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Frances Park – 2701 Moores River Dr., Lansing



Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru Join the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department for drive-thru trunk-or-treating. LPD and LFD personnel will be handing out small bags of candy. McGruff the “Crime Dog” will be on-site, wishing everyone a safe and happy Halloween. Saturday, October 31, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. LPD Ops. Center – 5815 Wise Rd. Lansing, MI



Souls to the Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat Join the City Clerk’s Office for drive-thru trick-or-treating, food trucks, music, and giveaways. Residents may also register to vote, vote early, and/or drop off their ballots during the event. Saturday, October 31, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m The South Washington Office Complex – 2500 S. Washington, Lansing



The CDC considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and offers safety tips if parents and children

choose to trick-or-treat

Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Parents:

Share with your children that this year may be different than last but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have lots of fun.

Talk with children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations. Keep a sixfoot distance from others not in your group.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating and guide children to stay to the right to ensure social distancing.

Trick-or-treat with people you live with.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses

Wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose

Only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Check out halloween2020.org to find exciting activities and ways to celebrate Halloween this year based on levels of COVID risks in your area.

Tips for Homeowners: