City of Lansing hosting free mobile food pantry today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today the City of Lansing alongside the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be hosting a free mobile food distribution event. In a press release, the city says the pandemic has created challenges for families, and encourages anybody in need of food to take part in today’s event.

The food distribution will take place at Friendship Baptist Church located on 2912 Pleasant Grove Rd. Registration for vehicles begins at 7AM and distribution is from 9AM until 11 AM.

To receive free food all you have to do is bring proof of residency, stay in you car and food will be placed in your trunk.

For more information you can call the City of Lansing at (517) 908-3680