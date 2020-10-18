City of Lansing opens satellite office for early voting and registration

Lansing, (WLNS)- The city of Lansing will be opening another satellite office at the Alfreda Schmidt south-side center– for early voting and voter registration.

Starting tomorrow– the new center will open on wise road. Marking the first time ever that Lansing voters have three service locations where they can vote, register to vote, or pick up an absentee ballot.

The south-side center will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 2nd. Additional election offices are open at City Hall, 124 W. Michigan Ave., and at the South Washington Election Unit, 2500 S. Washington Ave. Both are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. With the Washington Avenue location open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.