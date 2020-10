A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

EAST LANSING. Mich (WLNS)- City officials in East Lansing say trick or treating hours are expected to remain the same this year from 6 to 8pm on Halloween night.



However, they are not endorsing participation. Instead they’re asking families to visit the CDC’S website to learn about different activities they can enjoy — while keeping safety in mind.