Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office identifies and charges a shooting suspect

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)— The Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 24-year-old Jesse Xavier Osaga-Groves of St. Johns with one count of homicide-manslaughter-death by weapon aimed with intent but without malice.

Last night, the St. Johns Police Department arrested Osaga-Groves around 8:30 P.M. on the 500 block of East State Street. Police state the resident took out several firearms to show them to his guests. However, the guns were presumed unloaded, and the weapon ended up discharging and shooting 21-year-old Brandon William Chunko.

St. John’s police stated ambulance and officers were called to the home; however, Chunko of Dewitt Township died from the wounds.

Currently, Osaga-Groves remains at the Clinton County Jail under a $200,000.00 bond.

The St. Johns Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident.