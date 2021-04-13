Clinton Transit expands their rural public transportation to Saturday’s

ST. Johns, Mich. (WLNS)— Clinton Transit, a rural public transportation system serving Clinton County, announced to expand their services to Saturdays to help take residents to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

This Saturday bus service is in addition to their Monday through Friday 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. transportation which already exists. The extra bus service will begin on April 17, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday for Clinton County passengers.

“Public transit works best when it meets the need of the community and are responsive to that need,” says MaLissa Schutt, Executive Director of Clinton Transit. “We recognize that more and more people need help in getting to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. We hope by expanding out service to Saturdays it gives riders the access they need.”

Bus riders need to disclose the time they are scheduling their rides and that transportation is specifically for their vaccination appointment. Meanwhile, riders can also use public transportation on Saturdays to utilize local businesses and for their essential needs.

We know how important public transit is to keep people connected in all different areas of their life,” says Schutt. “Our riders rely on us to take them other places like visiting a family member, their job, and to pick-up groceries or a prescription. People want to be out in their community. Life doesn’t stop happening on Fridays.”