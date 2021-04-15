Coalition group to launch digital advertising campaign calling on big corporations to oppose racist anti-voter bills

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—A coalition group made up of SEIU Michigan, We Make Michigan, Detroit Action, We The People Michigan Action Fund, Michigan United, Progress Michigan, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, and Rising Voices launched a digital advertising campaign calling on Michigan’s big corporations and two national businesses to appose racist anti-voter bills that move through the state legislature.

The Michigan corporations are Blue Cross Blue Shield, GM, Ford, and Comerica. The two national corporations are Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola. The coalition group calls on these companies to even stop these companies from supporting politicians with these anti-voter efforts.

The statewide campaign calls out Michigan corporations for spending months running public message campaigns claiming to support Michiganders’ freedom to vote, but staying silent when GOP lawmakers receive tens of thousands of dollars in political contributions from these corporations. The campaign states it will work to inform voters and corporation employees about their silence.

“In 2020, Black and brown voters and working class voters of all backgrounds turned out in record numbers, showing our power when we vote together. Now, anti-voter Michigan Republicans are trying to weaken that power with racist bills,” said Jennifer Root, Executive Director of SEIU Michigan. “These bills are designed to deny Black and brown voters equal access to the ballot box and make it harder to register, because they know that they cannot win when we all vote. As lawmakers try to advance these racist bills, there is no time for staying silent. These corporations need to show us through action that they are against racist disenfranchisement. It is time to stop backing these anti-voter Republican lawmakers with political contributions or campaign donations.”

The proposed laws includes measures that would add new and stricter photo ID requirements, impose limits on using absentee ballot drop boxes, and prohibit the Secretary of State from sending absentee applications, or providing a link for Michigan voters to apply online.

“Over the last year and recently, we’ve seen corporations issuing statements and running social media campaigns around their commitment to racial justice. But if the companies that profit from Black and brown people claim they back all Michiganders, then they have to show up now when it counts,” said Branden Snyder, Executive Director of Detroit Action. “Join us as we demand these corporations do what’s right: forcefully condemn racist anti-voter bills and stop funding any Michigan legislators who are pushing these bills forward.”

The coalition will launch ads to this campaign throughout the week.