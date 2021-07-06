Coast Guard rescues pilot from Lake Michigan after crash near Beaver Island

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City is celebrating after a successful water rescue last week.

According to a Facebook post, Air Station Traverse City sent a helicopter to respond to an emergency locator transmitter going off near Beaver Island, which is located below the eastern end of the Upper Peninsula.

The the aircrew found a plane submerged with the owner sitting on top. A small boat from Coast Guard Station Charlevoix arrived to help the survivor off of the wreckage, with the onboard EMT assessing for injuries.

This isn’t the first time this year Air Station Traverse City responded to some interesting calls on Lake Michigan. In February, 66 people were rescued from a chunk of ice that broke free.