Colin Kaepernick will establish fund to pay legal fees for George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis

Colin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis.

The Know Your Rights Campaign announced Kaepernick’s partnership on Friday. A Twitter post from the group said the fund seeks to help support the “Freedom Fighters on the ground” and that their work is “in solidarity w/ our brothers & sisters in Minneapolis.”

The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is working with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area to help those in need of legal assistance, according to the group’s website.

“When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary,” the website said. Those seeking help “while fighting injustice in the Minneapolis area” can fill out a form on the site.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted about the fund, saying, “In fighting for liberation there’s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters.”

The announcement comes as protests rage across the city. On Thursday night, demonstrators burned cars, looted businesses, and set buildings on fire, including the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, home to the four officers arrested in connection to George Floyd’s death.

This article is adapted from CBS News.