BREAKING: Colorado reports first case of mutated UK COVID-19 virus

COLORADO (WLNS)— Tuesday afternoon Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state had discovered its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.



The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020

The Colorado State Labratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20’s who has no travel history.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but the scientist in the United Kingdom are warning the world that is is significantly more contagious” said Governor Jared Polis.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.