BREAKING: Colorado reports first case of mutated UK COVID-19 virus

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

COLORADO (WLNS)— Tuesday afternoon Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced the state had discovered its first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. 

The Colorado State Labratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20’s who has no travel history.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but the scientist in the United Kingdom are warning the world that is is significantly more contagious” said Governor Jared Polis.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar