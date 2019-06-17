Combating discrimination at the cash register

Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.

A statement on the Mastercard website said in part, “for many in the LGBTQIA+ community, the name on their credit, debit or prepaid card does not reflect their true identity.” The statement goes on to say the card can serve as a source of sensitivity which misrepresents the true identity of the person when shopping and going about daily life”

The True Name™ card will allow for chosen names to appear on the front of cards.

That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender or non-binary person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver’s license.

It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change, but Mastercard is heading the program.