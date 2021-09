Actor Norm MacDonald during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on April 21, 2008 (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Comedian Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer, Variety is reporting.

Macdonald was known for being on Saturday Night Live, among numerous other comedic appearances and shows.

During his time on SNL, Macdonald anchored the Weekend Update segment.

Macdonald reportedly battled cancer for nine-years, but kept his diagnosis private from the public.