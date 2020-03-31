Community Foundation pledges up to $1 million to help non-profits during the pandemic

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) The Capital Region Community Foundation will donate up to $1 million to help non-profits in the Tri-County area deal with staffing and technology concerns.

Like many businesses, non-profits are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many non-profits operate with the help of volunteers, but the “Stay home, Stay safe” executive order has stopped many people from participating.

To help, the Captial Region Community Foundation will match any new donations up to $1 million.

The charity will hand-select non-profits in the Tri-County area to apply for the grant. There is no word on which non-profits are being considered.

Executive VP Laurie Baumer says they are hoping to start dispersing funds in about two weeks.

“All non-profits are going to suffer in this process so it’s important that everyone thinks about their charitable dollar and donating it the best they can.”

Click here to donate to the Community foundations COVID-19 non-profit support efforts, and here to donate to the Capital Area United Ways efforts to help individuals.