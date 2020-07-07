Community leaders announce resolution to cut Lansing police budget in half

Today Black leaders and 1st Ward Council Member Brandon Betz introduced a plan called ‘The Resolution to Invest in the People of Lansing’.

Under this proposal, an ad-hoc committee would be formed to study ways to cut the Lansing Police Department’s budget in half over a period of five years.

People who serve in the committee would be responsible for finding ways to re-invest funds into programs that reduce poverty and benefit black and brown communities.

Members will also be tasked with finding more effective ways of responding to emergencies without violence. Betz says he plans to formally get the ball rolling at next week’s city council meeting.

