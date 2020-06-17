Community rallies behind family after car crash destroys their home

A family from Lansing is trying to move forward after a crash destroyed their home.

Polly Mendoza says she’s still trying to make sense of the loss.

“I’m still feeling lost,” Mendoza said. “I mean I just don’t know how to explain it. You just don’t know what to do. I mean you don’t plan for this.”

The Mendoza’s lost the place they called home for more than a decade.

Their story starts on June 6th when police say Ryan Dickson, 27, of Romulus was driving west on Mt. Hope just west of Cedar Street when he lost control and left the road.

He hit a utility pole, rolled over and slammed into a parked truck.

The car Dickson was in then broke into two pieces, with half hitting a parked motorcycle, setting it on fire. The other half hitting the Mendoza’s home.

Already a tough year for many with the pandemic and division in the country, Autum McCarrick says she wanted to help the family get back on their feet. She created a Go Fund Me for the Mendoza’s.

“There was no hesitation. There was no second guessing. It was something that I knew in my hear that I had to do for them, that I wanted to do for them,” McCarrick said.

Polly says the pandemic has made it difficult to get answers, but is thankful for all the community’s help.

“There’s good people and event though it’s hard they’re just trying to help you see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mendoza said. “I can’t say I see it, not going to lie. But at least I still have my family and my daughter and my husband.”

If you would like to help out the Mendoza family this is the link to their Go Fund Me. There is also a BBQ fundraiser planned for the family on June 20th. Details are below: