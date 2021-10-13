Community recognizes MDOT worker killed in line of duty with memorial highway

BENTON TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – “Kevin died in the line of duty and that’s definitely worth honoring.”

Nick Schrippa remembers the cold fall day Kevin White was cleaning up debris along i94

“A passing semi lost two tires. They just fell off the trailer and those tires struck kevin and tragically that killed him.”

Schrippa says it was a horrible day for MDOT and a lasting tragedy for white’s family and friends.

“Everybody loved him, everybody we talked to, everybody who met him, everybody who shared a story about Kevin, it didn’t matter what the story was or what the memory was, he was remembered very fondly,” said Schrippa.

White dedicated nearly 10 years of his life to MDOT.

“He was very passionate about his community.”

Fast forward to 2021 where State Senator Kim last introduced a bill to rename a portion of the i94 highway as a memorial to Kevin.

It’s near White’s hometown of Benton Harbor, where Lasata also lived and knew the White family. She was devastated after hearing about the accident.

“Kevin was working for the benefit of us to improve our highway so we have a safer driving experience,” said Lasata.

Michigan typically renames highways for law enforcement or military members who sacrificed themselves in the line of duty. It took some convincing, but now the process of creating the “Kevin White memorial highway” is moving forward.

“I always think about these workers that are out there on our highways and I see people speeding through. It will give people pause while driving in construction zones, especially when there are workers present,” said Lasata.

Schrippa hopes the memorial sign for Kevin White will act as a reminder to drivers to watch their speed, pay attention, and minimize distractions.

“For the folks who work and live in Benton Township and Benton Harbor and who knew him or heard of him … they’re going to know and that is a legacy.”