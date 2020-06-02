Congo is battling coronavirus, measles and a new Ebola outbreak

FILE – In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 file photo, health workers measure the temperature of Afghan passengers in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as they enter Kabul trough Kabul’s western entrance gate, in the Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan. An international aid group says Friday, May 22, 2020 that some 661,000 people in 19 countries have been displaced by armed conflict in the two months since the U.N. secretary general called for a global cease-fire to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. The Norwegian Refugee Council says in a report Friday that the bulk of the newly displaced were in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but that large numbers were also uprooted in Yemen, Afghanistan, Chad and Niger. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

CBS — Dakar, Senegal — Health officials have confirmed a second Ebola outbreak in Congo, the World Health Organization said Monday, adding yet another health crisis for a country already battling COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreak.

Congo also has yet to declare an official end to Ebola in its troubled east, where at least 2,243 people have died since an epidemic began there in August 2018.

Now Congolese health authorities have identified six cases including four fatalities in the north near Mbandaka, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

In this photo taken Friday, April 10, 2020, Martine Milonde, a Congolese community mobilizer who works with the aid group World Vision in Beni, eastern Congo, which became the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak, engages the public about coronavirus prevention.AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO/AP

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only health threat people face,” he said in a statement.

Four other people were being held in isolation at a hospital in Mbandaka, UNICEF said.

The victims died May 18 but test results confirming Ebola only came back over the weekend, according to Congolese Health Minister Dr. Eteni Longondo. WHO said it already had teams on the ground.

This announcement marks the 11th time that Ebola has hit the province since the virus was first discovered in Congo in 1976. Just two years ago an outbreak killed 33 people before the disease was brought under control in a matter of months.

As CBS News’ Debora Patta reported from the heart of the outbreak, health workers in Congo have faced not only the threat of a deadly, incredibly infectious disease, but mistrust and violence, too.

The country’s quarter-century-old civil war disrupted efforts to treat and contain the virus, with treatment centers often attacked by militia groups and people either too scared or too suspicious to seek medical assistance.

The latest cases turned up in Wangata health zone near the port city of Mbandaka, which is home to some 1.2 million.

Meanwhile, in the east health officials are still waiting to declare an official end to the epidemic after nearly two years. The last known patient there was released in mid-May but the country now must go about another month without any new cases before a declaration can be made.

COVID-19 already has touched 7 of Congo’s 25 provinces, with more than 3,000 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. However, like many African countries Congo has conducted extremely limited testing, and observers fear the true toll may be far higher.

While Ebola and COVID-19 have drawn far more international attention, measles has killed more Congolese than those diseases combined. WHO said there have been 369,520 measles cases and 6,779 deaths since 2019.

“This quadruple threat could prove lethal for millions of children and their families,” said Anne-Marie Connor, national director in Congo for the aid organization World Vision.

First published on June 2, 2020 / 11:49 AM