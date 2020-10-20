Congressional Republicans push to limit the size of the Supreme Court

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. Controversial Trump administration policies on the census, asylum seekers and the border wall, held illegal by lower courts, are on the Supreme Court’s agenda Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(WLNS) – Six Republican members of Congress have introduced a Constitutional amendment that would block Democrats from expanding the Supreme Court if Joe Biden wins the November election.

The proposed amendment says the Supreme Court can only have nine justices, and would require a two-thirds majority of Congress to change that number.

Currently, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t specify how many justices the Supreme Court should have. The high court has had nine seats since 1869, but the number of justices varied before that, and has been as low as six.

In order for for this proposed amendment to be added to the Constitution, it would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratified by at least 38 states, a high bar for any proposal to clear.

Democrats have suggested adding justices, sometimes called “packing the Court,” in response to the fast-tracked confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

When asked about this plan, Joe Biden has so far been evasive, which Vice President Mike Pence says is evidence that he plans to pack the Court.