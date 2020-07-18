Congressman John Lewis dies at 80

Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis has died.



Lewis served 33 years in the US House of Representatives and played a critical role in the civil rights movement and is credited for helping to change history.

The civil rights icon took his message of hope around the country and was no stranger to Lansing.

Back in 2017 Lewis visited MSU and spoke about his fight for equality during the civil rights movement.



The activist was scheduled return to Lansing this year for the annual Martin Luther King J.r day celebration, but was unable to make it since he was undergoing medical treatment.



In January a group of people held a prayer vigil for him at the state capitol following his announcement he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer.