Congressman Tim Walberg announces he’s recovered from COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan District 7 Congressman Tim Walberg says he’s recovered and is back in Washington D.C. since his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Walberg announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on the 16th of November.

The congressman posted the video above to Facebook, thanking everyone for their good wishes and prayers.

Walberg also took time to talk about current legislative action.

“While I’m glad the House is back in session, Speaker Pelosi’s agenda is not reflective of what the people need at this challenging time,” said Walberg. “This week we spent time voting on lions, tigers, and marijuana, but not on relief for Michigan workers, and small businesses who are struggling.”

Lawmakers are reportedly close to reaching a compromise on COVID-19 relief, with a bipartisan group pushing colleagues to pass the COVID-19 relief package they have put forth.

Democratic leadership put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to get on board. On the Senate floor Thursday morning, McConnell said a deal was “within reach.”