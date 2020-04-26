‘Conquer Sunset’ challenges runners to stay active: Things that give us hope amid coronavirus crisis

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until May 15, she lifted some restrictions on outdoor activities.

Gardening, motorized boating and more are allowed for the next three weeks. One thing that has always been available is a run outside, said the Ann Arbor Running Company.

According to our media partners MLive, Nicholas Stanko, owner of the running apparel store at 200 N. 4th Ave. in downtown Ann Arbor, is incentivizing locals to remain active during this time of social distancing.

The store is hosting a raffle for a decorative store-themed sign and a $50 gift card for those who participate in “Conquer Sunset” running challenge, according to Stanko.

Participants must run on a pre-determined, one-mile course in the Water Hill neighborhood in northwest Ann Arbor. In addition, they must join the Ann Arbor Running Company’s Strava running group, where people can record running times and routes.

Join Strava for free here, and check out the “Sunset” route here. The route is intended to just be a portion of runs people are already doing.

More than 100 people have already signed up, Stanko said.

Participants are encouraged to label their runs on Strava under the title “Conquer Sunset,” and to post pictures of their route on social media. More information here.