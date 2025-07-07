LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says road work will be done on Michigan Ave. and some parts of I-96.

In Lansing, construction projects will move closer to the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Hospital.

The project will begin at Lathrop Street, proceeding west to the traffic light at Holmes and Michigan Avenue, at the east end of Sparrow.

MDOT says UM Sparrow Hospital will provide alternative routes to the downtown location for people who may be impacted by heavy traffic.

Next, MDOT says westbound I-96 from exit 101 to M-99 in Ingham County will be closed. Traffic heading to M-99 will be rerouted to Lansing Road at exit 98. MDOT says people will need to immediately take the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 to reach M-99. This project is expected to end on August 1, 2025.

Michigan Department of Transportation iDrive Map.



Michigan Department of Transportation iDrive Map.

Finally, in Eaton County, MDOT says crews will work to replace drains and install ADA-compliant sidewalks. People can expect to see traffic changes on M-100 between I-96 and Doane Hwy. This project is expected to end on August 15, 2025.