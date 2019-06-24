Construction to close portion of Eifert Road

DELHI CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) – Beginning today construction will close part of Eifert Road in Delhi Township.
A portion of Eifert Road between Harper Road and Nichols Road will be closed for storm sewer construction according to Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick Lindemann.
The construction and closure is expected to take four weeks.
The portion of Eifert Road in the construction zone will be closed to through traffic. Aurelius Road traffic will be detoured to Wilcox Road on the north and Columbia Road on the south.
Residents within the construction zone will continue to have access to their homes during construction and Ironwood Links Golf Course will also remain open during construction.
The new storm sewer will relieve flooding problems within the Aurelius and Delhi Consolidated Drain.
