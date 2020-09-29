Consumers Energy announces a $12 million dollar assistance program

WLNS, Mich.– Millions of dollars set aside to help people who are struggling to pay their heating and electric bills. It was part of an announcement this morning by Consumers Energy.

The company says it is putting 12 million dollars into an assistance program to help Michigan families and local businesses during this pandemic, many of whom are struggling to pay their bills.

Consumers Energy says more than 40-thousand customers need help paying their bills and during the pandemic the company has not disconnected anyone.

Consumers says it created this program to make sure everyone can get the help they need.



Here’s a breakdown of how the 12 million will be distributed.

1 million will go to the heat and warmth fund.

3 million to consumer energy care program.

The remaining 8 million to residential and businesses.



President and CEO of Consumers Energy Patti Poppe says they realized a lot of people needed help which is why since the beginning of the pandemic they were trying to figure out a plan.

“Many businesses could not adapt to prevent the spread of this disease they had to shut their operations so we noticed that business customers were deeply challenged and I’m really proud of how our team has stood up a response for business customers and obviously those business have employees who were also affected,” says Poppe