Consumers Energy CEO steps down; new leader named

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy will soon have a new leader.

Jackson-based CMS Energy, whose primary business is Consumers Energy, announced Wednesday that President and CEO Patti Poppe is leaving the company on Dec. 1. She is taking a position at PG&E Corporation in California. Poppe has been the leader of CMS Energy since 2016.

Garrick Rochow, executive vice president of operations, will become the new CMS Energy and Consumers Energy president and chief executive officer. He will also be on CMS Energy’s board of directors.

Garrick Rochow will become the new CMS Energy and Consumers Energy president and chief executive officer on Dec. 1, 2020. (Courtesy of CMS Energy)

Rochow, 46, has been with CMS Energy for 17 years and has held his current position since July 2016.

He also serves on the board of directors of The Right Place in Grand Rapids.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from Michigan Technological University and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University. He also has attended an executive education program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin School of Business.