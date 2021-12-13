Consumers Energy says 90% of people have their power back after intense wind storm

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy says they have now restored more than 90% of impacted customers who’s power went out Saturday, Dec. 11, from an intense wind storm.

Approximately 354 crews worked to restore power to another 12,000 customers. A total of 137,000 customer’s power has been restored since Saturday morning when the outage began, with just over 14,000 remaining.

“Our goal remains to get every customer, resident and business, restored by the end of the day today and we are on target to hit that goal. I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we work to restore power and our crews for working safely to ensure every customer gets their lights back on.” Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event

Severe weather brought wind gusts up to 55 mph that impacted more than 150,000 customers across the lower peninsula. The gusts knocked down trees, limbs, broke 192 poles and damaged over 2,200 power lines.

The powerful weather also knocked out power along the lakeshore, moving across mid and southern Mich.

Locally, numerous power lost power when a Lansing Board of Water and Light line was taken out by a train.

The areas impacted the greatest include: Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma and Ionia.

Consumers Energy team members hosted community events Sunday, Dec. 12 in Ionia, Cedar Springs, Carson City, Spring Arbor, and Flint to thank customers for their help and understanding.

As the restoration process continues, Gleespen is advising people to pay close attention of downed power lines. She says If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away, keep children or pets away and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.