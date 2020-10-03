Coronavirus: Michigan seeing more hospitalizations in the last 2 weeks

WLNS, Mich.- The latest state report shows an increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations-

as the state’s case count inches upward.

The number of people going to the hospital for Covid-19 complications has gone up over the past two weeks.



In mid September there were 481 people with confirmed covid-19 cases in the hospital but that number hit nearly 700 this week.

Currently there are over 126-thousand confirmed covid-19 cases and 6,788 deaths.



Governor Whitmer announced this week that the Upper Peninsula has been seeing a surge in cases and starting Friday she is moving that region back to stage 4 in the states reopening plan. Which means people would be required to work remotely if able, and stores must start limiting the amount of people they let in.

Uptick in cases is resulting an increase in testing.

The state reports that there are over 30,00 tests conducted each day

Thats three times more the amount of testing since April.