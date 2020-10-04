CORONAVIRUS: Sunday October 4, State reports nearly 100,000 recoveries

WLNS, Mich- The latest state report shows not only are cases on the rise in some regions like the upper peninsula, but recovery numbers are as well.

State Health officials report as of Saturday nearly 100,000 people have recovered from Covid-19.



Many may be wondering how a person is considered to be recovered? Health officials say a person who is still alive 30 days after getting coronavirus symptoms is considered to be recovered.



The state reports as of Saturday there has been 1,158 new covid-19 cases in Michigan.

The state stands at over 127-thousand cases and 6,801 deaths.

A lot of cases lately have been coming from schools, Local health departments are required to report school related outbreaks to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services each week

That data is released on the states website every Monday at 3 p.m.