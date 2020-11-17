Corunna police chief fired after arrest video goes viral

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) — In a matter of hours video of police chief, Nick Chiros arresting Matthew Wrosch went viral.

Yesterday the Corunna city council voted 7-0 to fire Chiros. This after receiving hundreds of calls, emails, and voicemails. The arrest happened on Friday.

Matthew Wrosch, the person arrested is also the same person who recorded the video. He says he didn’t expect it to go viral.

“I expected it to get some attention, but I didn’t think it would blow up like this,” Wrosch said.

Police were called to help deal with a man threating to jump from a tower. Wrosch also went to the scene.

He says he was live streaming the situation to make sure police were following the law.

“I zoomed in all the way on my camera and I could barely see the guy on the tower,” Wrosch said. “It was a little speck. It wasn’t about catching him. It was about the police response,” he said.

In the video you can hear two MSP troopers ask Wrosch to move further back. He does.

Soon after police chief, Chiros tells him to leave the scene. Wrosch refuses and tells him his right to be there is protected under the first amendment.

“I was not about to leave, Wrosch said. “I was there to protect the guy in the tower.”

Wrosch tells 6 News he spent hours behind bars and is thankful for the support he’s received.

“I was locked up for 22 hours in the county jail. They refused to press any charges on me. I was released that sat. morning at around 10-10:30 am,” he said.

Wrosch says this isn’t about him, it’s about civil rights.

“I definitely did not want to be in the limelight so to speak, but this is all about civil rights,” Wrosch said. “It’s not about me. It’s not about one person. It’s about everyone’s rights,” he said.

