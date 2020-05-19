Cosmetology task force will present suggestions to re-open shops to the Governor this week

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) A task force made up of 50 cosmetology professionals was formed in partnership with the department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, to come up with suggestions on how salons and barbershops can re-open in Michigan.

The group has had three virtual meetings, and plans to present their ideas to Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week.

Jena Keller owns Salon 130 in Mason and was invited to join the task force after posting a video on the Salons Facebook page detailing safety protocols that will be put in place when the Governor gives them the green light.

The plan includes only allowing 15 people in the 3,000 sq ft. salon at a time, leaving 15 minutes between each client for a deep cleaning, and requiring everyone to wear a face mask.

Keller says the task force looked to other states for guidance, and they are hopeful their suggestions will allow the Governor to give them a re-open date sooner rather than later.

But not everyone is as patient. Karl Manke, an Owosso barber, made national headlines for re-opening his shop despite orders and citations to shut down, and tomorrow a protest is scheduled at the State Capitol where people will be giving free haircuts.