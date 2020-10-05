Counties across Mid-Michigan still keeping Covid-19 enforcements in place

Mich. (WLNS)- Regardless of the supreme court ruling, the public health code allows local health officers to issue emergency orders in their county during a pandemic.



The Ingham county health department wasted no time issuing 4 emergency orders to keep current Covid-19 precautions in place.

“we just thought the best to take some actions now to keep some really critical things in place,” says Ingham County health officer Linda Vail.

Vail says she became concerned after hearing the attorney general will no longer enforce the governors executive orders.

“Here’s what we need to do to control an epidemic there’s science out now that talks about social distancing and mask wearing and things like that”, says Vail

She sent out 4 emergency orders on Sunday which include use of face coverings, limitations on indoor and outdoor gatherings, capacity limit for restaurants and mandatory health screens.

currently Ingham county is at the highest level of risk for covid-19 according the to MI safe start map.



Other counties like Jackson and Eaton have not increased risk levels to the extent that Ingham county’s has, but Health officials are still doing whatever they can to get the word out.

“We need to continue social distancing and washing your hands and limiting you attend social gatherings,” says Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health officer.

The Barry-Eaton Health Department sent out a similar statement saying it is working to understand the impact of the supreme court ruling, but are still encouraging people to wear masks, social distance and limit gatherings.