CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday on allegations of obstructing an investigation in Oklahoma.

Bryan, 27, was booked into the Craig County Jail just before 7 p.m.

Bryan posted a statement about the incident Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about an hour after bonding out of Craig County Jail.

Zach Bryan told followers there was a mugshot of him “floating around” after the arrest. (Photo from Craig County Sheriff’s Office)

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote.

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he added. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

On Friday, Bryan posted a video on social media describing what happened.

“I just wanted to be completely transparent with everybody who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything,” Bryan said.

The singer continued by saying his actions do not reflect who he is as a person.

In the video, he describes an incident in which an officer pulled him over for speeding and asked for his address. Bryan said he was uncomfortable giving the officer that information, prompting the officer to put handcuffs on him. Eventually, Bryan gave the officer his address, and he was let off with a warning.

Then, he talks about a second incident in which a member of his security team was pulled over on their way to Boston. Bryan also pulled over to wait for his security guard.

“I go around the block and I come and I pull back up next to him,” Bryan continued. “Ten to 15 minutes goes by, and I get out of the car.”

Bryan said the officer told him to get back into his car.

“I get too lippy with him, he brings me over to his car,” he said. “He gets me in these cuffs and they’re tight.”

Bryan said he was arrested and taken to jail, staying there for a few hours. He said he eventually calmed down and shook hands with the officer before leaving.

“The night ended OK. I have to deal with the legalities of it when I go back home,” he said. “I was just an idiot and I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man, and I shouldn’t have behaved like that.”

Nexstar’s KFOR reached out to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately get a response.

The country singer’s latest album, the self-titled “Zach Bryan,” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.