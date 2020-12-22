Couple finds stolen car following 6 News report

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS)— A man tells 6 News after their car was apparently stolen on camera yesterday, they got a tip that led to them recovering the vehicle.

We showed you the video of the car being stolen last night on 6 News at 6.

The man reached back out to us this morning, and said, about 45 minutes after that report, they got a message on Facebook tipping them off on the car’s location.

6 News has made calls to the Dewitt Police Department to ask if they’ve seen an increase in car break-ins, but we’ve not heard back yet.

