COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations increasing in Ingham Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing statewide and it’s a similar story here in Ingham County.

Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail says the numbers don’t look good. Cases, hospitalizations, and even ICU admissions are increasing.

Vail says it’s a step back from the progress we saw in January, when the curve was starting to flatten.

Day by day cases have been climbing back up since the middle of February.

The majority of those cases are in the 16-25 age group. But as of now deaths are still down.

Vail says a lot of that is a result of vulnerable populations getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She says the majority of new cases can be traced back to athletics.

“We have seen significant cases related to for example basketball and some other school related activities… there tend to be a lot of social gatherings and other kinds of things around the sports and athletics that contribute to that,” Vail said.

Vail says the push to get people vaccinated continues to be important, especially as the cases keep rising. So far nearly 80 percent of our 65 and older population has received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine.