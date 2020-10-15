Covid-19 having a big impact on working women

New York, NY (WLNS)–A new study warns the coronavirus could erase years of progress for working women.
The report, from Lean-in and McKinsey and Company found that one in four women are considering downshifting their careers, or leaving the workforce due to the impact of covid-19.
The study finds women also face a caregiving crisis during covid-19, with mothers three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for childcare.
And, only one in three women of color say they heard from a manager about how they might be doing following racial incidents of violence.
Researchers suggest employees take bold steps during the pandemic to create a more flexible and fair workplace for women and men, and set clear goals to ensure all employees feel supported