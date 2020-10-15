Covid-19 having a big impact on working women

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photo released by Maggie Zhang, Zhang uses a laptop computer at her parents’ home in in the northwestern city of Zhangye in Gansu province. Zhang, founder of SheTalks, a company in Beijing that organizes events for women, is working out of her parents’ apartment after she went back for the Lunar New Year and said she might stay through March. (Maggie Zhang via AP)

New York, NY (WLNS)–A new study warns the coronavirus could erase years of progress for working women.

The report, from Lean-in and McKinsey and Company found that one in four women are considering downshifting their careers, or leaving the workforce due to the impact of covid-19.

The study finds women also face a caregiving crisis during covid-19, with mothers three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for childcare.

And, only one in three women of color say they heard from a manager about how they might be doing following racial incidents of violence.

Researchers suggest employees take bold steps during the pandemic to create a more flexible and fair workplace for women and men, and set clear goals to ensure all employees feel supported