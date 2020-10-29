(CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic is likely to play a big role in early voting numbers.
It’s forcing cities to get creative with their in-person voting locations.
To keep people spread-out, and away from one another, some cities are turning sporting venues into polling places, including the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Philly’s “Union Stadium” and Atlanta’s “State Farm Arena”.
Concert venues, like the “Hollywood Bowl” are also being transformed into polling places.
COVID-19 pandemic sparks unconventional voting locations
(CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic is likely to play a big role in early voting numbers.