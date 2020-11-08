Covid-19 update, state breaks record high of cases and tests in one day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- For the third time in five days–Michigan has set a new record for the number of daily coronavirus infections. The state also broke the record for the amount of covid-19 tests that were conducted in a single day.

The latest state report shows Michigan added more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That’s the most we’ve ever had in a single day, but more than 75-thousand Michiganders were tested for the virus yesterday, when its normally around 40-thousand.

Data from Health officials say that the age group of 20-29 has the most COVID-19 cases with 39,652.