COVID-19 vaccine coming to Henry Ford Health System in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) — A COVID-19 vaccine could be in Michigan by December 12th.

5 Henry Ford Health Systems, have been approved to be a vaccine distribution site, including the one in Jackson.

Henry Ford has started installing 6 specialized freezers, that can maintain a temperature as low as minus 85 degrees celsius for the Pfizer vaccine.



Plus, 6 other freezers that can reach minus 25 below Celcius, for the Moderna vaccine.

Both still need to be approved by regulators.

“We are very excited to say we have all of the freezers that are needed to store both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, once they become available this has been set at all of our hospitals.” Said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.