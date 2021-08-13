COVID-19 vaccine doses expire in Michigan amid low demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With demand for the COVID-19 vaccine having plummeted, Michigan now has more doses than it can use.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that so far, more than 200,000 doses have expired before they could be used.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said that right now, it has more than 5,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine that will expire by the end of the month, 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson that will expire in early or mid-October, and 600 doses of Moderna expiring in October.

MDHHS says it is working to move doses to areas where they’re needed most.

As of Thursday, 64.5% of Michigan residents age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is making progress toward its goal is 70%, but that progress is slow, with the needle moving only a tenth of a percentage point every couple of days.

After a steep drop this spring and low figures for the start of summer, Michigan is now seeing case rates rise, likely driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The death rate remains on a statistical plateau.