COVID-19 variant case found in Kent County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan health officials confirmed a case of the COVID-19 variant in Kent County.

The variant was found in a 20 year old woman. At this time t’s not clear how she contracted it.

Health official urge people to stay alert and keep practicing safety protocols.

This comes just days after the first case was confirmed in Kalamazoo County.

Health officials say, “the presence of the quick spreading variant in Kent County illustrates the importance of staying vigilant in the prevention of spreading COVID-19.”

The Kent County Health Dept. posted this message on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

The department urges proper mask usage, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene continue to be the most effective measures in combating the spread of the disease.