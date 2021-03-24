“COVID is alive and well” Hospitalizations at Sparrow triple

LANSING (WLNS)— COVID-19 cases are increasing once again. President of Sparrow Hospital, Alan Vierling, tells 6 News hospitalizations have increased by more than 3 times.

12 days ago the number of people hospitalized at Sparrow was 15.That number as of yesterday is 53.

Vierling says there’s also been a shift in those needing medical care.

“Now interestingly enough the average age for COVID patients has dropped…the older population over the age of 65 we’re seeing those vaccinated and not being admitted to the hospital,” he said.

Younger people getting sick is a trend Ingham County health experts are also noticing. The majority of new cases in Ingham are from people aged 16-25.

