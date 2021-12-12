Crews help restore power to Michigan homes

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— Consumers Energy Restoration crews were able to restore power to nearly 95,000 customers following a severe storm that left 150,000 Michiganders without power over the weekend.

The hardest-hit areas in Michigan without power include Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma, and Ionia.

The high wind damaged over 2,200 power lines.

“We understand how disruptive and frustrating it is to be without power and thank our customers for their patience as our crews work around the clock to restore power,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge of the storm event. “We expect the majority of customers to be restored by the end of the day Monday.”

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind when dealing with power lines being down:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Consumers Energy and Restoration has nearly 343 crews aiding the situation.

You can check the status of a power outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.